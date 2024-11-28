Islamabad protesters launched assault on police: Pindi RPO

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad protesters launched assault on police: Pindi RPO

Despite all the violent acts by protestors, the police remained tolerant and patient.

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 17:26:19 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Rawalpindi RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa said on Thursday the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) demonstrators assaulted policemen and fired bullets on them.

Addressing a joint press conference along with Attock DPO, they said PTI Islamabad’s protest was total chaos and assault on the pretext of peaceful protest.

Demonstrators acted as a violent crowd misusing government resources and directly fired bullets on policemen, they said.

They revealed that around 170 policemen were injured by protesters’ in violent attacks and 11 police vehicles were impounded by them.

Demonstrators stayed in Attock on Nov 24 and 25 and resorted arson that led to closure of routes.

Despite all the violent acts by protesters, police remained tolerant and patient, they stated.

They announced that police had arrested 1,159 suspects including 64 Afghan nationals after verification of data.

Only four of those arrested had identification cards while 60 were illegal. Police registered 32 cases against the protesters.

Rawalpindi CPO Syed Khalid Hamdani also stated the similar facts saying policemen were attacked by protesters and they announced to march on Adiala Jail.





The Attock DPO said protesters fired bullets on the policemen and one of the policemen suffered serious injuries and he was in ICU.

He insisted that no demonstrator was injured. Police displayed tolerance and saved human lives.

He added that police had recovered stolen items from the protesters and warned that law would take its course.

