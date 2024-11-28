Imran Khan cannot be written off from Pakistan's politics, says Fawad Chaudhry

Pakistan Pakistan Imran Khan cannot be written off from Pakistan's politics, says Fawad Chaudhry

Fawad called Imran Khan a political reality that must be acknowledged

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 13:44:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry has stated that Imran Khan cannot be excluded from Pakistan's politics.

Speaking to the media outside the Islamabad High Court, Fawad Chaudhry commented that just two days ago, it seemed like things were improving, but now there are talks of banning the PTI.

He added that PTI had already been sidelined, and now only the founder of PTI remains.

He emphasised that the Imran Khan is a reality that could not be denied in Pakistan's political landscape, and that there was a need to lower the political temperature through negotiations.

Fawad called Imran Khan a political reality that must be acknowledged, urging PTI to take sensitive matters more seriously.

Fawad also criticised PTI's leadership for lacking seriousness in its strategy. He pointed out that if PTI had intended to launch a movement, it should have done so on February 9.

He noted the failure to form alliances with JUI, Jamaat-e-Islami, and GDA.

He reminded that even before the fall of Benazir Bhutto's government, she visited Nawabzada Nasrullah to discuss alliances.

The former minister further stated that it was the responsibility of PTI's current leadership to consult with their workers and move forward. He emphasised that PTI was the only genuine public’s representative party in Pakistan.