PSX peak reflects investors' trust in govt policies, says PM Shehbaz

Says he would take every step to stabilise economy

Published On: Thu, 28 Nov 2024 13:00:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday congratulated the nation as the benchmark KSE-100 index crossed historic milestone of 100,000 points in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

In a statement, the PM said that historic peak in the PSX reflected business community’s confidence in the government’s policies, which he said, were business-friendly.

He lauded the government’s economic team as well as relevant authorities, who he said, were working tirelessly to improve the economy.

“I had pledged with the Pakistani nation that I will take every step to stabilise the economy. We sacrificed politics for the sake of country. Our sacrifices haven’t gone fruitless,” he asserted.

The PM said inflation was reduced, adding that policy rate was 15pc while remittances were reaching highest level ever.

Referring to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) protest, the premier said that anti-Pakistan elements tried their best to take country to another economic downturn but they failed badly, adding that the government would never let their nefarious designs proceed.

