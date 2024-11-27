Life across country returns to normalcy after troubled days: Mohsin Naqvi

Stock exchange once again witnessed positive trends, said Interior Minister

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 23:52:47 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi announced that life across the country returned to normalcy following days of trouble.

Taking to social media platform X, Minister Naqvi stated that roads have been reopened, while mobile and internet services have been fully restored.

“The stock exchange is once again witnessing positive trends,” he remarked. He said, “We regret the inconvenience caused over the past three days.”

The interior minister emphasised that the measures taken were essential to protect citizens from the protesters, reiterating the government’s commitment to maintaining peace and order.

