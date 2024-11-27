Security sources deny casualties during Islamabad operation

Say fake news is part of negative propaganda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Security sources have declared the rumours related to casualties of demonstrators during the Islamabad protest fake.

Security sources rebutted the claims of casualties saying some elements on social media were making propaganda of casualties of demonstrators with shelling by law-enforcement agencies.

Security sources stressed that “the news of protesters' death is malicious and false propaganda to cover up their failures.”

No fire weapons were used during the operations, they added.



