Belarus president lauds Pakistan armed forces' role in regional peace

He meets COAS Asim Munir in Islamabad

Thu, 28 Nov 2024 11:51:37 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Belarus President Aleksandr Lukashenko met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The discussion encompassed matters of mutual interest, prospects for defense cooperation, and regional security dynamics, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

The COAS emphasised Pakistan’s appreciation for Belarus’s contributions to global and regional affairs, expressing a desire to strengthen and expand bilateral ties.

President Aleksandr Lukashenko praised the Pakistan Armed Forces for their significant role in fostering regional peace and stability, as well as their sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

President Lukashenko departed on Wednesday after completing a three-day official visit to Pakistan.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif saw off the Belarusian president at the airport, a Prime Minister’s Office news release said.

During the visit, the two leaders comprehensively reviewed the full range of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their mutual commitment to deepening friendly ties between the two countries across political, trade, economic, cultural, social, and other areas.

The two sides signed fifteen important agreements and MOUs, including the Roadmap for Comprehensive Cooperation for the period 2025-2027. The road-map focuses on enhancing bilateral economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.

A delegation of prominent Belarusian businessmen and investors also visited Pakistan along with the President Lukashenko, who had extensive meetings with Pakistani counterparts.

The prime minister also presented the Belarusian president with a photo album of his three-day visit.

