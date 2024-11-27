Present political situation is due to Feb 8 elections: JUI-F chief

Maulana Fazlur Rehman also condemns violent incidents in Islamabad

LARKANA (Dunya News) - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed that the present political situation of the country is due to the Feb 8 elections.

Talking to the media, the JUI chief said the real basis of the problem is vote theft as elections should be held in accordance with the constitution.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said there's no doubt that a worker is sincere with the leadership and giving the workers the right line is the job of the leadership.

"I don't not want to bring the internal affairs of any party into discussion," he said. "I condemn the violent incidents in Islamabad," he remarked.

"There is no government in Pakistan at the moment, there must be a serious government in the country."

The JUI-F head said if the government wanted to jail you but you wanted a release, then the result was nothing but anarchy. If there is any dialogue, a way out will surely come.

The JUI chief said the PTI should be allowed to hold a rally. The situation in the country will be out of control if things are not handled with maturity, he cautioned.