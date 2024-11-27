ATC approves exemption of PTI leaders Ayub, Gul in May 9 cases
Pakistan
Hearing was adjourned until Dec 19
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - A Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the exemption filed by PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul concerning the May 9 case.
The interim bail applications of PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and Ahmed Chattha were scheduled for hearing in court; however, none of the accused appeared before the court.
More to read: 35 protesters sent on one-day physical remand
Citing road closures, the accused sought exemption from personal attendance. The court initially accepted the application submitted on behalf of Ahmed Chattha and directed Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul to file similar applications through their counsel.
Subsequently, the legal representatives of Ayub and Gul submitted the required pleas, which were granted by the court.
The hearing was adjourned until Dec 19.