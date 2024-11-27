In-focus

35 protesters sent on one-day physical remand

Pakistan

The suspects face charges under terrorism-related sections

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – A one-day physical remand has been approved for 35 people arrested during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest. 

Five suspects from Hassanabdal police station and 30 from another police station were presented before the Rawalpindi sessions judge as the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) judge was on leave. 

The suspects face charges under terrorism-related sections and are scheduled to appear in the ATC on Thursday.


 

