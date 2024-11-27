ATC approves one-day exemption of PTI leaders Ayub and Gul

Pakistan Pakistan ATC approves one-day exemption of PTI leaders Ayub and Gul

Hearing was adjourned until December 19

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 17:07:33 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - A Gujranwala Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) approved the one-day exemption filed by PTI leaders Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul concerning the May 9 case.

The interim bail applications of PTI leaders Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, and Ahmed Chatha were scheduled for hearing in the court; however, none of the accused appeared before the court.

More to read: 35 protesters sent on one-day physical remand



Citing road closures, the accused sought exemption from personal attendance. The court initially accepted the application submitted on behalf of Ahmed Chattha and directed Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul to file similar applications through their counsels.

Subsequently, the legal representatives of Ayub and Gul submitted the required pleas, which were granted by the court.

The hearing was adjourned until December 19.