Yasmin Rashid's post-arrest bail hearing adjourned in May 9 cases

Pakistan Pakistan Yasmin Rashid's post-arrest bail hearing adjourned in May 9 cases

The court adjourned the hearing until December 10

Follow on Published On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 15:37:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The hearing for Dr. Yasmin Rashid's post-arrest bail in two cases related to the May 9 incident, involving the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House, has been adjourned until December 10.

The hearing took place in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), where Judge Manzoor Ali Gill was set to review Dr. Yasmin Rashid’s post-arrest bail application in two cases. However, her lawyer, Barrister Burhan Mazoom Malik, was absent from court.

An assistant lawyer informed the court that Barrister Malik could not attend due to road closures and requested additional time for arguments.

The court directed the lawyer to complete the arguments on the bail pleas and adjourned the hearing until December 10.

Dr. Yasmin Rashid has filed for bail in two cases related to the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House, with charges including sedition and inciting public riots.