Azma Bokhari takes jibe at PTI leadership for fleeing from D-Chowk

He was addressing a press conference in Lahore on Wednesday

Wed, 27 Nov 2024 15:09:52 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari on Wednesday took a jibe at PTI leadership for fleeing from the protest in Islamabad’s D-Chowk.

“PTI gave the protest call five times and always failed miserably,” said Azma Bokhari.

According to provincial minister, not a single revolution fizzled out so early the way PTI leadership left its leadership at D-Chowk.

She added that the people of Punjab didn’t participate in the protest.

“Bushra Bibi fled from the scene and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur also faced the wrath of party workers,” said the provincial minister.

According to Azma Bukhari, as many as 22 vehicles of Punjab Police were damaged during the protest of PTI.

She said that the Afghan nationals were arrested in the protest and their identity would be revealed soon.

Govt handled situation amicably: Barrister Danyal

Meanwhile, Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Barrister Danyal Chaudhary said that the government amicably handled the situation in Islamabad and vacated the D-Chowk from the miscreants.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Wednesday, he said there was no use of force or weapons against the protestors.

He said there was no death reported during the government operation but the PTI is doing a propaganda in this regard.

He said the government exercised restraint and patience to foil designs of those who wanted to do politics over the issue.

He said that Afghan nationals were brought to incite anarchy in the protest.