'Shukria Punjab' - Maryam Nawaz thanks people of Punjab for opposing anarchy

Directs authorities to ensure supply of daily food items, opening of roads

Wed, 27 Nov 2024 11:05:06 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz has expressed gratitude for the people of Punjab for not taking part in the PTI protest saying, ‘Bohat Shukria Punjab, Punjab Zindabad.’

“I am thankful to the people of Punjab for not supporting elements creating anarchy and vandalism,” she asserted.

She directed to open all routes across Punjab, highways, entry and exit points in Lahore.

The CM instructed the administration to ensure supply of food items and control their prices.

Maryam Nawaz stated that she was aware and anxious of the ordeal faced by the public due to obstacles and closures of roads amid extremists’ protests.

KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur and Imran Khan's spouse Bushra Bibi on Sunday marched towards the federal capital on the call of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder.

Speaking to a charged gathering, Bushra Bibi reiterated that she would lead the movement for Imran Khan's release from the front. She said she would be the last woman to leave the venue.

Gandapur also motivated the gathering near D-Chowk to stay put till achieving the objective.

However, earlier on Tuesday night, Punjab police, Rangers and commandoes launched a grand operation to disperse the PTI protesters from the Blue Area and arrested 450 activists. But, Bushra Bibi and Gandapur managed to escape arrest.

