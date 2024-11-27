Record of Shah Mahmood Qureshi's cases presented in ATC

Pakistan Pakistan Record of Shah Mahmood Qureshi's cases presented in ATC

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is facing five cases related to torching police vehicles, vandalism

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 27 Nov 2024 14:08:43 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The record of cases against Shah Mahmood Qureshi was presented in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi is facing five cases related to torching of police vehicles near Mughulpura, Zaman Park, and Jinnah House.

The cases were heard in the ATC Lahore, where the police presented the complete record of all the cases.

During the hearing, Qureshi's lawyer Rana Mudassar Omar did not appear to present arguments.

The assistant lawyer informed the court that the roads were blocked and that the senior lawyer could not attend the hearing today.

The court remarked that the roads had been cleared, and if you wish to take a date, that was acceptable.

Later, the administrative judge of the ATC Lahore, Manzar Ali Gill, adjourned the hearing of Qureshi’s bail applications in the five cases until Dec 11.