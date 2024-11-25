Traffic partially restored in Lahore, bus terminals still shut

Pakistan Pakistan Traffic partially restored in Lahore, bus terminals still shut

Containers and trucks have been removed to allow one lane for vehicles to pass

Follow on Published On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 12:28:07 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Several roadblocks have been cleared at various locations in Lahore, and traffic has been partially restored at key spots such as Data Darbar, Azadi Chowk, and Shahdara.

Containers and trucks have been removed to allow one lane for vehicles to pass, although the routes could be blocked again in case of an emergency. Police are stationed at these locations to monitor the situation.

However, multiple sections of the Lahore Motorways remain closed for the fourth consecutive day, and bus terminals including General Bus Stand, Badami Bagh, and Bund Road are still shut.

The President of the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation has stated that the bus terminals have been closed for four days, causing severe difficulties for transporters, who have incurred losses in the millions.

He emphasised that transporters have no political affiliation and that neither the government nor the administration have contacted them.

It is important to note that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests have entered their second day, with roads connecting Islamabad and Rawalpindi still blocked due to the ongoing protests.