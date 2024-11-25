Smog intensity dips in Lahore, ranked 4th most polluted city globally

Pakistan Pakistan Smog intensity dips in Lahore, ranked 4th most polluted city globally

The overall air quality index (AQI) of the city recorded at 242

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 25 Nov 2024 09:03:50 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The intensity of smog in Lahore has decreased, but the provincial capital has still ranked as the fourth most polluted city in the world.

The overall air quality index (AQI) of the city recorded at 242, with DHA area reporting an AQI of 366, while Ghazi Road Interchange saw an AQI of 294.

According to the Meteorological Department, the minimum temperature in Lahore today (Monday) is expected to be 12°C, with a maximum of 25°C.