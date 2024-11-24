In-focus

Belarus delegation arrives in Islamabad

Belarus delegation arrives in Islamabad

Pakistan

The delegation, comprising 68 members, included eight ministers and 43 business representatives

Follow on
Follow us on Google News
 

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryazanov, has arrived Islamabad, with President Alexander Lukhshenko scheduled to visit tomorrow, according to the Foreign Office.

The delegation, comprising 68 members, included eight ministers and 43 business representatives.

They were welcomed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Additional Secretary for Foreign Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan.

During the official visit, President Lukashenko will hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Multiple agreements and Memorandum of Understanding are expected to be signed.
 

Related Topics
Pakistan



Related News