Pakistan Pakistan Belarus delegation arrives in Islamabad

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 19:22:43 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – A high-level Belarusian delegation, led by Foreign Minister Maksim Ryazanov, has arrived Islamabad, with President Alexander Lukhshenko scheduled to visit tomorrow, according to the Foreign Office.

The delegation, comprising 68 members, included eight ministers and 43 business representatives.

They were welcomed by Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Additional Secretary for Foreign Affairs Shafqat Ali Khan, and Pakistan’s Ambassador to Belarus, Sajjad Haider Khan.

During the official visit, President Lukashenko will hold detailed talks with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation in various fields.

Multiple agreements and Memorandum of Understanding are expected to be signed.

