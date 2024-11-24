Why does PTI protest during foreign delegates' visits? questions Ishaq Dar

Notes the Belarusin President’s visit begins tomorrow

ISLAMANABD (Dunya News) – Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar has criticised the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) for its consistent protests during visits of foreign delegates, questioning why the party chooses such occasion to demonstrate.

In his statement, he pointed out that whether it is the SCO conference or the visit for the Belarusian President, the PTI calls for protests in Islamabad, which he termed a deliberate attempt against the country’s dignity and prestige.

He further noted that the Belarusin President’s visit begins tomorrow, with his ministers and key business figures arriving in Islamabad today, yet the PTI had once against announced protests.