Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Pakistan Pakistan Sweden envoy calls on DPM Dar

Dar expressed appreciation for the positive trajectory in Pakistan-Sweden bilateral relations.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 04:30:50 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ambassador of Sweden to Pakistan, Alexandra Berg von Linde Friday called on the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and discussed matters of mutual interests.

In the meeting, the deputy PM welcomed the Ambassador and conveyed best wishes on her assignment.

He expressed appreciation for the positive trajectory in bilateral relations between Sweden and Pakistan.

He stressed on the importance of enhanced collaboration in trade, investment, education, and people-to-people exchanges.

