PTI leaders voluntarily surrendering to avoid protest: Tarar

Pakistan Pakistan PTI leaders voluntarily surrendering to avoid protest: Tarar

PTI should hold rally in KP, not capital

Follow on Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 18:08:32 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar on Sunday said some of the PTI leaders did not agree with the Imran Khan’s protest strategy.

Therefore, they were voluntarily surrendering to the police so that they did not become the part of the chaotic politics in the country.

He made this remark during his short journey to different places of the capital during which he also claimed that many PTI leaders did not want the release of Imran Khan.

He said PTI wanted to secure a deal to get NRO for their leader but the government could do not do a thing in this regard as this was the prerogative of the courts.

Read More: Atta Tarar draws parallels between PTI and country's enemies



Tarar remarked that PTI should protests in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as no one would be allowed to disrupt the law and order situation of the capital.

The minister said the country’s economy had been showing signs of improvement lately with the Belarus president also coming in the country. “Therefore, the administration is very clear: anybody who comes to D chowk for arrest would be arrested,” he added.

