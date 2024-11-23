Atta Tarar draws parallels between PTI and country's enemies

says capital administration fretting over citizens security amidst PTI upcoming rally

Sat, 23 Nov 2024 17:38:57 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar on Saturday drew similarities between the modus operandi of PTI and the country’s enemies.

Addressing a news conference, he said the bullish trends in the stock market showed the improvement in business sector of the country.

Talking about the FDI, he said various countries had pledged to invest in Pakistan. For instance, China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and UAE had supported Pakistan during urgent times.

Talking about the PTI rally, he said, “the capital administration is fretting over about the security of citizens as the PTI has a habit of disrupting the law and order situation in the past.”

He added, “Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi had talked with PTI chariman Barrister to inform the latter that anyone who take part in the Islamabad rally would face a severe action.”

While mentioning the terrorist incidents in KP, Tarar said the army had been performing the tasks of police in the province while adding the chief minister would take with him a massive convoy of police during his way to Islamabad.

Earlier, Tarar said the state would take decisive action against anyone inciting violence on November 24, an act declared illegal by the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

In a video statement, the minister condemned any attacks on the federation, calling them unacceptable. He emphasised that the law would be strictly enforced, and those violating it would face arrest and legal consequences. “Those who will take the law into their own hands will face severe repercussions,” Tarar added.

Tarar criticised PTI for attempting to harm Pakistan’s economic development. “PTI miscreants aim to halt the country’s growth, but this will never be allowed,” he said.