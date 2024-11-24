Imran Khan's release is only possible through legal pathway, asserts Ahsan Iqbal

Says people have rejected the elements making calls for protests and sit-ins repeatedly

Published On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 15:38:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal has asserted that Imran Khan had to prove his innocence to the courts and his release could only be possible if the courts provide him relief.

Addressing a news conference in Lahore on Sunday, the planning minister said that people had rejected the elements making calls for protests and sit-ins repeatedly and today's show by PTI would also fail.

He stressed that the government couldn’t release Imran Khan with administrative powers without him being freed from charges against him. Iqbal recalled that PML-N leadership including him was targeted with political revenge during the PTI government.

“We didn’t approach the US Congress or beg from anyone at the British House of Lords to get free from false and bogus cases. We didn’t present our political narrative on UN or international forums going against Pakistan,” Ahsan Iqbal stated.

Federal minister insisted they fought their political struggles through law and never requested Imran khan to get them free in political cases.

He stressed that protection of lives and properties was the government's responsibility and appropriate precautionary measures had been taken in this regard.

Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that Pakistan was on the path of progress and development due to successful economic policies. He said PM Shehbaz Sharif would soon announce a five year plan for economic progress.

He said, however, the protestors had a nefarious design to disrupt this progress for their own personal agendas by vandalism and arson.

He said that the PTI wants to disrupt normal life and create a law and order situation in the country once again. He said, however, no one will be allowed to take the law into their own hands and the miscreants will be dealt with strictly.

Ahsan Iqbal said that the PTI Founder has been sentenced by courts, and he can only be released through legal way and not through any sit-in and protest. He said that the PTI founder would have to clear his name from every case through courts only.

The minister stated that irrefutable evidence was available against Imran Khan in Toshakhana and Al-Qadir Trust cases.

Imran Khan and his lawyers teams were using delaying tactics for trials in cases as they knew Imran Khan would be convicted, Ahsan Iqbal alleged.

