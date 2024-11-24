Cracks appear in PTI as CM Gandapur, Bushra Bibi exchange words

Both Bushra Bibi, CM Gandapur want to lead party’s main caravan from Peshawar

Updated On: Sun, 24 Nov 2024 14:04:43 PKT

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - The cracks appeared within Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) moments before the party’s caravan was scheduled to leave for Islamabad from Peshawar on Sunday.

According to sources, a rift appeared between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and Bushra Bibi the day when party is scheduled to hold protest in Islamabad.

Both Bushra Bibi and CM Gandapur wanted to lead the party’s main caravan from Peshawar.

The sources said that exchange of words were seen between the two bigwigs on Sunday morning.

Ali Amin Gandapur said that Bushra Bibi didn’t have any link with party’s politics and therefore she must stay away from the rally.

Earlier, it was reported yesterday that Bushra Bibi will not participate in the much-important protest call scheduled in Islamabad.

It was confirmed by her spokesperson Mashal Yousafzai on Saturday.

She said that the former first lady wouldn’t participate in Nov 24 protest call of the party as she wasn’t feeling well.

The sources said that Bushra Bibi was active in the party affairs since November 1 while also chairing several meetings in Peshawar.

She also chaired meetings regarding the preparations of party’s protest call in Islamabad for the release of Imran Khan.

The sources said that the PTI founder has sent her a message to stay away from the political activities.