Bushra Bibi to skip PTI's much-hyped protest

PTI founder has sent her a message to stay away from the political activities

Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 20:00:37 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder Imran Khan, will not participate in the much-important protest call scheduled in Islamabad tomorrow.

It was confirmed by her spokesperson Mashal Yousafzai on Saturday.

She said that the former first lady wouldn’t participate in Nov 24 protest call of the party as she wasn’t feeling well.

The sources said that Bushra Bibi was active in the party affairs since November 1 while also chairing several meetings in Peshawar.

She also chaired meetings regarding the preparations of party’s protest call in Islamabad for the release of Imran Khan.

The sources said that the PTI founder has sent her a message to stay away from the political activities.

Earlier, Bushra Bibi faced legal troubles after the video statement controversy.

Five cases have been filed against her under the Telegraph Act of 1885.

A case was registered at the Jamal Khan Police Station, Dera Ghazi Khan on the complaint of a man named Ghulam Yaseen.

The FIR stated that Bushra Bibi’s statement on a private channel appeared to be a conspiracy aimed at damaging relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arab.

The complainant argued that her video statement was an affront to the sentiments of the Pakistani people and part of a deliberate plot, urging legal action against her.

Additionally, another case has been registered against Bushra Bibi in Rajanpur under the same Telegraph Act of 1885, following a complaint filed by a person named Hakim at the Muhammad Pur Gamwala Police Station.

Furthermore, in the Layyah district, a case was registered under Section 129 of the Telegraph Act by Sohail Ashfaq at the City Police Station.

Later, two more cases were instituted against Bushra Bibi in Gujranwala and Multan.

It is important to note that in her statement, Bushra Bibi claimed that when Imran Khan walked barefoot in Madinah, former army chief Bajwa received calls saying, "Who are these religious extremists you are bringing?"