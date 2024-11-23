PTI's political protest: Nacta issues threat alert

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Saturday issued a threat alert warning of potential terrorist activity by Fitna-ul-Khawarij during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest scheduled for November 24.

According to the alert, there are credible reports of terrorists linked to Fitna-ul-Khawarij crossing the Pakistan-Afghanistan border between the nights of November 19 and 20. These operatives are believed to have entered various major cities within Pakistan and could potentially carry out attacks at any time.

Sources revealed that Nacta formally communicated these concerns to key authorities, including the Chief Commissioner Islamabad, the Inspector Generals of Police (IGPs), and the Chief Secretaries of Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ&K).

In light of the threat, NACTA urged all relevant stakeholders to enhance security arrangements and adopt proactive measures to prevent any untoward incidents during the protest.

The alert stressed the critical importance of more vigilance as political activities in the capital draw closer.

On the other hand, as PTI prepares itself for its planned protest on Nov 24 (Sunday), authorities have implemented extensive security and transportation restrictions across major cities, causing significant disruption for residents and commuters.

In the capital city Islamabad, security measures were enforced early in the morning, with all major entry and exit points of the city being sealed. All the roads leading to the capital city were shut off, particularly those from the neighbouring cities of Rawalpindi and other surrounding areas.

Container blockades have been set up along key thoroughfares like Iran Avenue and Margalla Road to prevent access to crucial parts of the city, including Parliament House and the central business districts.The Expressway, a major route connecting Islamabad with Rawalpindi, and Zero Point were also closed as authorities braced themselves for the PTI protests.

There will be no internet services in several parts of the city on Sunday. The government has also imposed Section 144 to prevent gatherings.