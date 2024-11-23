Security forces kill three terrorists in KP operations

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces kill three terrorists in KP operations

Troops also thwarted an infiltration attempt at Pak-Afghan border

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 19:54:55 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Security forces killed three terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on November 21 and 22, said military’s media wing on Saturday.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said an intelligence-based operation was conducted by security forces in general area Bara, Khyber District.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the terrorists’ location, resultantly two of them, identified as Haqyar Afridi aka Khyberay and Gulla Jan, were killed.

In another operation, movement of group of terrorists, who were trying to infiltrate through Pakistan-Afghanistan border, was picked up by the security forces in South Waziristan district.

Own troops effectively engaged and thwarted their attempt to infiltrate. Resultantly, one terrorist was killed, while three others got injured.

Pakistan has consistently been asking interim Afghan Government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border.

“The interim government is expected to fulfill its obligations and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetuating acts of terrorism against Pakistan,” read ISPR statement.

Security forces of Pakistan are determined and remain committed to secure its border and eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

