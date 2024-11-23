Sindh's water rights will be protected: Murad Ali Shah

Our position on the water issue is indisputable,” says CM Sindh

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah reiterated the province’s perspective on water rights, declaring that not a single drop of Sindh’s water will be allowed to be diverted elsewhere.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, the chief minister highlighted “Our position on the water issue is indisputable,” Shah said. “We will not compromise on Sindh’s rightful share of water. No one will be permitted to deprive Sindh of what it owed.”

Addressing the issue of polio, the chief minister pledged that his government would intensify efforts to eliminate the disease from Pakistan. “So far, 52 polio cases have been reported across the country. We must carry forward the revolutionary measures initiated by Shaheed Benazir Bhutto to eradicate polio,” he stated.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) holds a dominant two-thirds representation in the Sindh Assembly. He added that PPP Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari had expressed the party's concerns to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leadership in detail, highlighting the need to address these reservations through dialogue.

Murad Ali Shah further emphasized the importance of safeguarding children’s rights. “Our responsibility is to provide a brighter future for our children through better education and healthcare,” he said.

