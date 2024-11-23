Police arrest 200 miscreants in Islamabad day before PTI's protest call

As many as 27 teams of Islamabad police conducted search operation

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The police on Saturday arrested more than 200 miscreants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ahead of party’s protest scheduled in Islamabad tomorrow (Sunday).

As many as 27 teams of Islamabad police conducted search operation in the federal capital to arrest the miscreants.

A huge quantity of weapons and arms were also recovered during the search operation.

The police said that stern action would be taken against the miscreants.

They were planning to create chaos and anarchy during the protest of PTI in Islamabad tomorrow, said the police sources.

Earlier, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that the government cannot allow anyone to hold protest or sit-in in light of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) order.

He was speaking to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar on telephone to discuss the situation in the wake of party’s protest call for tomorrow.

“We are bound to follow the orders of IHC and therefore cannot allow any rally, protest or sit-in,” Naqvi told PTI chairman.

Naqvi also warned that no one would be allowed to disrupt law and order in the federal capital.

The interior minister visited the Police Lines early in the morning to boost the morale of the police force and commended their dedication and spirit to serve.

Addressing the police force, he stressed that Islamabad must be secured at any cost as Belarus president would be in Pakistan on Nov 24 and 25.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has called for a protest in Islamabad on Nov 24 for the release of party founder Imran Khan.