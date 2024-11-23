Balochistan govt imposes Section 144 amid PTI's Nov 24 protest

This restriction would remain in place for 15 days due to security concerns.

QUETTA (Dunya News) - The Balochistan government has imposed Section 144 in the province, which banned protests, rallies, and gatherings.

According to the Balochistan Home Department, there was also a ban on gatherings of more than four people and the display of weapons. This restriction would remain in place for 15 days due to security concerns.

The decision comes in response to PTI’s call for a protest in the capital with authorities taking preemptive measures to ensure public safety and prevent any untoward incidents.

Earlier, the Punjab government had also enforced Section 144 across the province for three days, and a notification has been issued in this regard. The notification banned all types of protests, gatherings, rallies, and sit-ins throughout the province.

Former prime minister Imran Khan has called for a protest in Islamabad on November 24, warning that those who do not participate will be expelled from the party.