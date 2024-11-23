PMD predicts cold and dry weather for most parts of country

Pakistan Pakistan PMD predicts cold and dry weather for most parts of country

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country.

Follow on Published On: Sat, 23 Nov 2024 04:40:42 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast cold and dry weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours.

However, cloudy weather with rain-wind/thunderstorm (light snowfall over mountain) is expected at isolated places in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Potohar region and Kashmir.

Smog/fog (in patches) is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during morning/night hours.

According to the synoptic situation, continental air was prevailing over most parts of the country. A shallow westerly wave was likely to approach the upper parts of the country from today.

During the last hours, dry weather prevailed over most parts of the country, while cold in hilly areas. Smoggy/foggy conditions persisted in patches in plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh.

Leh remained the coldest place in the country on Friday where temperature fell up to -06 degrees Celsius.

