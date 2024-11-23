Nov 24 protest: PTI holds consultative meeting at KP CM House

According to sources, the meeting discussed the strategy for the PTI's November 24 protest.

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – A consultative meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) regarding November 24 protest was held at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) House on Friday night, Dunya News reported.

According to sources, former president Dr Arif Alvi, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar, Asad Qaiser, Sheikh Waqas Akram attended the meeting held at the Chief Minister's House. Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur, Barrister Saif and other key leaders also present in the meeting.

Sources further said that the meeting discussed the strategy for the PTI’s November 24 protest. The meeting was also briefed about the PTI contacts with the government regarding the protest call.

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar and Chief Minister KP Ali Amin Gandapur also briefed the participats regarding the meetings with the PTI founder chairman Imran Khan at the Adiala jail.

