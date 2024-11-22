CM Maryam blames opponent for 'attacking friendly country'

She also noted Pakistan's improving economic indicators, record stock market surge

TAUNSA SHARIF (Dunya News) - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, addressing the Kachhi Canal restoration ceremony, berated a political opponent for "attacking a friendly country."

She was referring to recent comments which went viral on social media.

She also accused the PTI of diplomatic failures and fostering discord between provinces. She claimed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was inciting unrest, undermining national unity, and warned such actions would deter investment.

She dismissed PTI’s narrative of foreign interference in their removal from power corridors, emphasising their ouster was constitutional. Maryam assured the public of her government’s commitment to countering sedition and terrorism.

Calling the canal’s restoration a significant achievement, Maryam highlighted that the project began during Nawaz Sharif’s tenure and promised it would irrigate vast lands of thousands of acres in Balochistan.

She noted Pakistan's improving economic indicators, including a record stock market surge and declining inflation, attributing this progress to the PML-N government's leadership.