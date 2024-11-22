PM Shehbaz boasts timeless ties with Saudi Arabia

Declares recent viral remarks "anti-Pakistan sentiment"

TAUNSA SHARIF (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Friday that Saudi Arabia had always supported Pakistan and its people through thick and thin.

The prime minister's appreciation about the friendly country's support came a day after PTI founder's spouse Bushra Bibi's video message (about Imran Khan's Medina visit and alleged calls from foreign authorities to Bajwa) went viral.

Addressing the ceremony of Kachhi Canal revival, the prime minister, without naming Bushra Bibi, went all lengths explaining the supportive role Saudi Arabia had all along played for Pakistan "without asking for anything in return".

Therefore, he made it clear, the comment made yesterday (on Thursday) was the biggest example of "anti-Pakistan sentiment".

He hastened to add that the nation would always reject the elements who caused mistrust in the relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

CANAL PROJECT

Referring to the canal project, he said that during the tenure of retired Gen Pervez Musharraf, it was ignored. It's the PML-N government, he said, which completed the project when it came to power in 2008. "And the credit for that goes to Nawaz Sharif".

The premier said the 2022 flood wreaked havoc on the canal which required reconstruction and after that tragedy, Ahsan Iqbal and the Wapda chief spearheaded the efforts to reconstruct the canal.