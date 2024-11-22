Khawaja Asif condemns Bushra Bibi's remarks against Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Pakistan Khawaja Asif condemns Bushra Bibi's remarks against Saudi Arabia

Minister highlighted Pakistan's historical, religious, economic ties with Saudi Arabia

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 17:06:38 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif strongly condemned recent remarks by former first lady Bushra Bibi, terming her allegations against Saudi Arabia as "disgraceful".

He said such remarks are also detrimental to Pakistan's longstanding ties with the Kingdom.

Speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, the minister highlighted the depth of Pakistan's historical, religious, and economic ties with Saudi Arabia, where 2.8 million Pakistanis work. He accused Bushra Bibi of threatening these relations for political gains.

Charging the internal divisions within the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Asif said the party grapples with leadership struggles, describing it as a “fight among heirs.”

“Bushra Bibi claims to represent Sharia, yet her actions contradict religious principles. It is forbidden to bow before anyone other than Allah,” he added.

More to read: PTI trying to get safe exit from Nov 24 protest call: Khawaja Asif



The Defence Minister also called upon former Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to personally refute allegations.

Referring to past controversies, Asif slammed PTI leaders over corruption allegations involving the sale of state gifts and their misuse of power. He highlighted the role of former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and Farah Gogi in facilitating corruption, saying their actions marked the beginning of PTI’s decline.

PTI's politics focuses on personal agendas rather than national interests: Ahsan Iqbal

“The political degradation we are witnessing today is unprecedented in Pakistan's 75-year history,” he said.

Khawaja Asif also criticised the current political turmoil in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), alleging that the province’s Chief Minister regularly attacks the federal government.

Concluding his remarks, the minister urged political leaders to rise above such petty politics and focus on addressing the nation’s crucial challenges.