PTI trying to get safe exit from Nov 24 protest call: Khawaja Asif

He was talking to journalists on Thursday in the Parliament House

Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 18:49:12 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Defence Minister Khawaja Asif says it is not possible for PTI founder Imran Khan to get relief at this time.

He was talking to journalists in the Parliament House on Thursday.

“The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is trying hard to get a safe exit from its Nov 24 protest call,” senior PML-N leader said.

He added that political and military leadership were working together for the development of the country.

According to defence minister, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is in contact with the establishment from the day one.

“CM Gandapur is in continuous contact with the establishment with the consent of Imran Khan,” said the veteran politician.

Khawaja Asif said that no one would be allowed to launch an attack on the federation.

He added that PTI founder is an agent of Jewish lobby.

The defence minister was of the view that armed forces were rendering sacrifices for our safety.

Earlier, former National Assembly speaker Asad Qaiser outlined the PTI's strategy for the November 24 protest.

Speaking to media in Swabi, Asad Qaiser stated that the party has formulated a strategy for the protest.

Political workers from Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera will travel to Islamabad from Swabi, while workers from other districts will march towards Islamabad via different routes.