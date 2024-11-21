Internet, mobile services to be suspended ahead of PTI protest

Pakistan Pakistan Internet, mobile services to be suspended ahead of PTI protest

A firewall will be activated on mobile internet services from November 22

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 10:10:41 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24, the government has decided to partially suspend internet and mobile services starting from November 23.

Sources from the Ministry of Interior have stated that internet and mobile services may be suspended in Islamabad, and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.

According to sources, a firewall will be activated on mobile internet services from November 22, which will slow down internet speeds, and prevent the downloading of videos and audio on social media apps.