Internet, mobile services to be suspended ahead of PTI protest
Pakistan
A firewall will be activated on mobile internet services from November 22
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - In anticipation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest on November 24, the government has decided to partially suspend internet and mobile services starting from November 23.
Sources from the Ministry of Interior have stated that internet and mobile services may be suspended in Islamabad, and various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab.
According to sources, a firewall will be activated on mobile internet services from November 22, which will slow down internet speeds, and prevent the downloading of videos and audio on social media apps.