Security forces eliminate seven terrorists in Balochistan, KP operations

Pakistan Pakistan Security forces eliminate seven terrorists in Balochistan, KP operations

An intelligence based operation was conducted in Awaran district of Balochistan

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 22 Nov 2024 16:09:53 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - As many as seven terrorists were killed by security forces in different operations in Balochistan and KP.

According to ISPR, an intelligence based operation was conducted in Awaran district on reported presence of terrorists. After intense exchange of firing, two terrorists were killed. Both high value targets were identified as Niaz alias Ghuman and Zareef alias Shah Jahan.

In another operation in Dera Bugti, a terrorist was also killed by the security forces.

In yet another engagement in Kech District, the troops, while conducting an intelligence based operation, killed another terrorist in Kech District.

These terrorists were involved in numerous terror activities against security forces as well as the innocent civilians and were highly wanted by the law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, three terrorists were killed and two others got injured during an intelligence based operation by security forces in Bannu district of KP.

According to the ISPR, weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from them, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against security forces as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Sanitization operation was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorist in the area.

Also Read: 12 security officials lay down lives, six terrorists killed in brazen attack on Bannu checkpost

The ISPR, in its statement, has reaffirmed security forces' determination to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have commended security forces for their successful operations against terrorists.

In his statement, the President said terrorists would not be allowed to disturb the law and order situation of Balochistan and create obstacles in the way of development.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the nation is proud of its security forces.

Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's commitment to wipe out the menace of terrorism.