Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point-scoring regrettable: Dar

Urge all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar on Friday said that implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring was regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset.

Dar responded on the comments by the spouse of PTI founder Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi regarding Saudi Arabia, urging all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives.

“Implicating Saudi Arabia for petty political point scoring is regrettable and indicative of a desperate mindset. We urge all political forces to desist from compromising Pakistan’s foreign policy in pursuance of their political objectives,” he said.

Calling Pakistan and the Saudi Arabia “close friends and brothers” he said the Pak-Saudi bilateral relationship was based on mutual respect.

He said Pakistan had great admiration for Saudi Arabia’s journey of development and prosperity.

The foreign minister said that the Pakistani nation was proud of its close relationship with Saudi Arabia which always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin.

