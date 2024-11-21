Islamabad police seek Punjab force's assistance in tackling PTI protest

Pakistan Pakistan Islamabad police seek Punjab force's assistance in tackling PTI protest

Punjab police have already sent contingents to other districts

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 16:51:58 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have sought assistance of the Punjab police ahead of the PTI protest in the federal capital.

The Islamabad police have sought availability of two DIGs, 10 DPOs and a heavy contingent of Punjab police in Islamabad.



According to sources, police have requested for teargas shells and Elite Force’s vehicles.

The Punjab police have already sent contingents of personnel to Rawalpindi, Attock and Murree.

Punjab is considering to send a contingent to Islamabad as well, say sources.

Around 174 reserve vans, 69 buses, 21 prisoner vans and nine trucks have been stationed in various units and districts by the Punjab police.

Focal persons for relevant districts have been appointed.