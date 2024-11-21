Bilawal urges govt to consult stakeholders before constructing new canals in Sindh

Thu, 21 Nov 2024 16:05:57 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday urged the federal government to consult the stakeholders before initiating the project of new canals at Sindh river.

“The project to construct new canals in Sindh will become controversial if all the stakeholders aren’t consulted,” said the PPP chairman in his video message.

He urged the federal government to address the grievances of Sindh and Balochistan in this regard.

The former foreign minister said that the project of new canals would become controversial just like the Kalabagh dam if stakeholders are not consulted.

“There is a need to develop the consensus before starting the project. The politics, agriculture and economy will be affected if the project is imposed without consulting the stakeholders,” said the PPP chairman.

He said that the PPP would try to convince the federal government to reconsider the project of new canals.

“The PPP will share the points of Green Sindh project with the federal government,” he said.

According to Bilawal, PPP considers agriculture as the backbone of economy and wants the development of this sector.