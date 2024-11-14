PML-N violating agreement made with its leadership, bemoans Bilawal

Condemns a lack of respect and partnership shown by the federal government

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has alleged that the PML-N is violating an agreement made with its leadership.

Bilawal stated there was an understanding for mutual consultation on the PSDP, but while he was engaged in 26th Amendment, the government approved new canal projects without discussion.

Bilawal expressed disagreement with these new projects, criticising the government’s approach as flawed and vowing to inform the PPP’s CEC about the ground realities.

He emphasised the importance of consensus and comprehensive consultation in legislation, highlighting the unfair practice of presenting bills before sharing their copies with him.

Bilawal also condemned a lack of respect and partnership shown by the federal government.

Discussing Pakistan’s relations with the US, he noted that there was limited diplomatic influence through personal ties and country’s geopolitical interests are paramount. He said his family had acquaintance with Trump before he was president.

He said Pakistan and US were currently not having best of ties and the situation had been so for quite some time.

He said President Zardari had multiple fractures and he was recovering but complete recovery would take time.

Bilawal berated the government for clamping down on VPNs saying his party was not consulted on it either. He said those blocking the facility had no idea about its significance.

Had the government consulted PPP on the issue, he said the party would have apprised them of the importance of agriculture and technology. He said the government had no idea about these sectors which could boost economy.

The PPP leader said the government lied about providing 4G service to people. "There is 3G service in the country and the internet speed has been throttled," he added.



