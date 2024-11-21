Asad Qaiser reveals PTI's strategy for Nov 24 protest

Pakistan Pakistan Asad Qaiser reveals PTI's strategy for Nov 24 protest

Workers from Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera will travel to Islamabad from Swabi.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 15:07:45 PKT

SWABI (Dunya News) - National Assembly former speaker Asad Qaiser has outlined the PTI's strategy for the November 24 protest.

Speaking to the media in Swabi, Asad Qaiser stated that the party has formulated a strategy for the protest.

Political workers from Peshawar, Mardan, Charsadda, and Nowshera will travel to Islamabad from Swabi, while workers from other districts will march towards Islamabad via different routes.

He added that contact has been made with Ali Amin Gandapur for negotiations, and the party will decide the extent of the talks.

The key point, according to Qaiser, was that former prime minister Imran Khan has authorized Ali Amin Gandapur to engage in discussions.

He emphasised that the effectiveness of these negotiations depended on how seriously the government pursued this agenda.

Asad Qaiser also expressed the party's belief that the country needed stability, acknowledging the current law and order challenges.

He mentioned having met with Bushra Bibi, and expressed sympathy for her eight-month imprisonment, highlighting that she was a non-political woman.