Audio leak commission: Judge says court's authority can't be undermined

Pakistan Pakistan Audio leak commission: Judge says court's authority can't be undermined

The court seeks a report from the federal government

Follow on Updated On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 12:38:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - “The court’s authority cannot be undermined,” Justice Jamal Mandokhail gave these remarks during the hearing of the audio leak commission case.



The Supreme Court (SC) seven-member constitutional bench, headed by Justice Aminuddin Khan, heard the audio leak commission case. Justice Aminuddin inquired “is the audio leak commission a live issue?”

He also remarked that the commission's chairman had retired and another member of the commission had been appointed an SC judge.

Attorney general requested some time to take instructions from the federal government as to whether a new commission would be formed or not. He added that legal perspective on the audio leak matter was still available.

Justice Khan noted that this case would be inadmissible in case a new commission was formed.

Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar mentioned that the cabinet’s decision about formation of the commission was still available.

Justice Mandokhail asked whether the government would consult the chief justice before nominating judges for the commission.

Attorney general responded that this was a legal question and the law didn’t make consultation binding.

Justice Jamal Mandokhail asserted that “the court’s authority will not be undermined.” He also asked what would be the status if the CJP refused to refer a judge for commission.



Consequently, SC’s constitutional bench directed the attorney general to seek instructions from the government regarding the status of the audio leak commission and inform the court accordingly.

The court sought a report from the federal government and adjourned the hearing until next week.



