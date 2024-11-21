Traders approach IHC to halt PTI protest

The president of Jinnah Super Market submitted the petition

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Traders have filed a petition in the Islamabad High Court seeking to stop Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s protest and declare it illegal.

The president of Jinnah Super Market submitted the petition, naming the Ministry of Interior, Chief Commissioner, IG Islamabad, and PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar as respondents.

The petition argued that PTI’s protest was a violation of basic human rights, as it disrupted peaceful business operations and citizens' duties. It claimed the protest could infringe upon the fundamental rights of the public.

The traders have requested the court to direct authorities to prevent PTI leaders and workers from holding the illegal protest and ensure the protection of movement, trade, and property.

They also urged the protest to be declared a violation of trade freedom and basic human rights.