ATC initiates proceedings to declare Ali Amin Gandapur proclaimed offender

The court rejected the request and cancelled the bail bonds of Faisal Javed, Wasiq Qayyum

Thu, 21 Nov 2024 11:08:40 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Islamabad has begun the process of declaring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender in a case registered at the I-9 police station.

The hearing of the case against PTI leaders took place in the ATC in Islamabad, with Judge Tahir Mehmood Supra presiding over the proceedings.

During the hearing, the defense lawyers filed a request for exemption from attendance for the accused, Faisal Javed and Wasiq Qayyum. The court rejected the request and cancelled the bail bonds of Faisal Javed, Wasiq Qayyum, and Raja Khurram.

The court has initiated proceedings to declare Ali Amin Gandapur a proclaimed offender due to his continuous absence despite repeated summons.

It is noteworthy that a case with terrorism charges has been filed against PTI leaders Ali Amin Gandapur, Faisal Javed, Raja Khurram, and Waqas Qyum at the I-9 police station in Islamabad.