Naqvi calls for cooperation with Britain against fake news, propaganda

Urges transition towards sustainable economic partnership with Britain

Published On: Thu, 21 Nov 2024 10:53:59 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - United Kingdom Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Middle East, Afghanistan and Pakistan Hamish Falconer has called on Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad.

In the meeting, both sides exchanged views on bilateral ties and joint measures to strengthen the relationship between Pakistan and Britain.

He asserted that Britain was the strong and best ally and emphasised on the transition towards sustainable economic partnership from mutual cooperation.



Interior minister stressed the need for joint concrete measures against baseless and controversial fake news and propaganda.

Mohsin Naqvi highlighted that all minorities in Pakistan enjoyed equal rights and protection of minorities was the first and foremost priority.

Naqvi committed to make coordination on regional affairs and stated that Falconer's visit to Pakistan would further boost the ties.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott and Pakistani High Commissioner to Britain Dr Muhammad Faisal were also present during the meeting.