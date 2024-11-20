PTI adamant on its November 24 protest: Waqas Akram

Waqas Akram expresses certainty of PTI's November 24 protest despite govt propaganda

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Secretary Information Sheikh Waqas Akram said on Wednesday despite all the efforts of the incumbent government otherwise, protest would be staged on November 24.

Talking on ‘Dunya Mehar Bukhari Kay Sath’ he said, the release of Imran Khan out of the prison would remain challenging as long as his acquittal in the ATC cases.

He said KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur would spearhead the November 24 protest with a clear message of freedom for the masses.

Responding to a question, Akram said Faisal Vawda talked in anger and sometimes he even did not know what he had said.

He added the upcoming protest would neither be cancelled nor abandoned while mentioning a few elements did not want peace in the country.

Lastly, Akram made it clear that Bushra Bibi would not lead the November 24 protest.