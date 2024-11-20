Imran Khan, CM Gandapur devise Nov 24 protest strategy

PTI chairman Barrister Gohar was also present on the occasion.

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) – Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder and former prime minister Imran Khan in Adiala Jail on Wednesday.

Gandapur arrived at Adiala Jail with official protocol for a 1.5-hour meeting with Imran Khan, discussing the upcoming protest on Nov 24. After the meeting, he left the jail without speaking to the media.

PTI has called for a protest on Nov 24. Imran Khan’s wife, Bushra Bibi, said that party tickets for the next general elections would be awarded based on leaders' performance during the protest.