Mohsin Naqvi, Saudi deputy interior minister agree on slew of bilateral benefits

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met Saudi Arabia's Deputy Interior Minister Dr Nasir bin Abdulaziz Al-Dawood, who was accompanied by Saudi Ambassador Nawaf bin Saeed Ahmed Al-Malki.

During the meeting, the leaders discussed matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations.

They also talked about the exchange of paramilitary forces and police officers, as well as joint training programmes.

Minister Naqvi proposed declaring Islamabad and Riyadh twin cities, a suggestion that was agreed upon by the Saudi minister. It was decided that further necessary steps would be taken in this regard.

The conversation also covered the crackdown on the mafia sending beggars from Pakistan to Saudi Arabia. Both leaders agreed to implement a prisoner exchange agreement between the two countries.

Minister Naqvi mentioned that legal proceedings for the repatriation of 419 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi Arabia would be completed soon.

He emphasised that Saudi Arabia was a close Islamic brotherly country, and Pakistan would offer full cooperation to promote bilateral ties.

He also shared that 4,300 beggars’ names had been added to the Exit Control List (ECL), with a zero-tolerance policy towards beggars travelling to Saudi Arabia. A nationwide crackdown was underway against this mafia.

Furthermore, Minister Naqvi announced that no visa would be required for Saudi citizens to visit Pakistan, allowing them to visit at any time.

Praising Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030, Minister Naqvi expressed confidence that Saudi Arabia would emerge as a global leader in economic, social, and cultural sectors by 2030 under its current leadership.

On his part, Saudi Deputy Minister Al-Dawood reaffirmed the strong ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and expressed a desire to further enhance cooperation, particularly in the exchange of paramilitary forces, police, and joint training initiatives.