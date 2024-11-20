First snowfall in Malam Jabba: tourists flock to enjoy scenic views
Tourists have described the Malam Jabba valley as a part of paradise.
SWAT (Dunya News) - The first snowfall of the winter season has blanketed the mountains of Malam Jabba.
A large number of tourists from across the country have arrived in Malam Jabba to enjoy the stunning views. Visitors have been mesmerized by the beautiful landscapes and towering mountains.
