First snowfall in Malam Jabba: tourists flock to enjoy scenic views

Wed, 20 Nov 2024 09:47:53 PKT

SWAT (Dunya News) - The first snowfall of the winter season has blanketed the mountains of Malam Jabba.

A large number of tourists from across the country have arrived in Malam Jabba to enjoy the stunning views. Visitors have been mesmerized by the beautiful landscapes and towering mountains.

Tourists have described the Malam Jabba valley as a part of paradise.